Altice USA Inc [ATUS] fell -23.38% so far this year. What now?

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] gained 36.07% on the last trading session, reaching $2.49 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Altice USA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Improved Financial Trends Across Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Customer ARPU in 2H-23.

Acceleration in Fiber Customer Net Adds and Mobile Line Net Adds.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 41907586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $3.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.50. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4700, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7800 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altice USA Inc [ATUS]

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.