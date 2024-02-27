Agiliti Inc [AGTI] is 24.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agiliti Inc [NYSE: AGTI] closed the trading session at $9.86. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Agiliti to Be Taken Private by THL Partners.

Unanimously Recommended by Special Committee of the Agiliti Board of Directors.

Agiliti Shareholders to Receive $10.00 per Share in Cash, Representing Premia of 39% and 43% Over Agiliti’s 30-Day and 90-Day Volume Weighted Average Price.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.49 percent and weekly performance of 24.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 272.66K shares, AGTI reached to a volume of 31047022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agiliti Inc [AGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGTI shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agiliti Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Agiliti Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on AGTI stock. On September 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AGTI shares from 18 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agiliti Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGTI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

AGTI stock trade performance evaluation

Agiliti Inc [AGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.34. With this latest performance, AGTI shares gained by 34.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.42 for Agiliti Inc [AGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Agiliti Inc [AGTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agiliti Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agiliti Inc [AGTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agiliti Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGTI.

Agiliti Inc [AGTI]: Institutional Ownership

