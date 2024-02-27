Aclarion Inc [ACON] Is Currently -60.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aclarion Inc [NASDAQ: ACON] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -60.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.36. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Aclarion Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Public Offering.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $3.0 million. The offering is expected to close on February 27, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11156947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aclarion Inc stands at 27.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.94%.

The market cap for ACON stock reached $2.94 million, with 8.23 million shares outstanding and 6.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ACON reached a trading volume of 11156947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclarion Inc [ACON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.70.

How has ACON stock performed recently?

Aclarion Inc [ACON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.38. With this latest performance, ACON shares dropped by -80.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.90 for Aclarion Inc [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7605, while it was recorded at 1.1403 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3672 for the last 200 days.

Aclarion Inc [ACON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aclarion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Aclarion Inc [ACON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclarion Inc posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -345.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACON.

Insider trade positions for Aclarion Inc [ACON]

The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ACON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ACON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.