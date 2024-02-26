why Sunrun Inc [RUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.45

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] slipped around -0.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.90 at the close of the session, down -6.89%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 12:36 AM that Sunrun Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $475 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Sunrun. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2024. The notes will mature on March 1, 2030, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate will be 61.3704 shares of Sunrun’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $16.29 per share of Sunrun’s common stock). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 27.5% over the $12.78 per share last reported sale price of Sunrun’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 22, 2024. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Sunrun’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Sunrun’s common stock, at Sunrun’s election.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 28152705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $22.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $15 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.00. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.28 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc [RUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -761.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc [RUN]

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.