Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Toast Inc [TOST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.09. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Toast Announces Participation at Morgan Stanley Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:35 p.m. PST. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9627858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toast Inc stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.85%.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $11.45 billion, with 429.00 million shares outstanding and 352.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 9627858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $22.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Toast Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 123.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.19.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 29.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Earnings analysis for Toast Inc [TOST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toast Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -14.83%.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc [TOST]

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.