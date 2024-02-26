Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] moved down -2.46: Why It’s Important

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] closed the trading session at $6.35. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Intersects 6.28% eU3O8 Over 2.9 metres in a 25 metre Step Out from the Roughrider East Zone Deposit.

Metallurgical drill hole intersects 3.16% eU3O8 over 43.4 metreswith sub-intervals that grade 4.05% eU3O8 over 12.6 metres and 3.81% eU3O8 over 21.6 metres.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.78 percent and weekly performance of -15.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 9313211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.67. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 6.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.