PG&E Corp. [PCG] Stock trading around $17.03 per share: What’s Next?

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.02%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:05 AM that PG&E Corporation Delivers High End of Guidance for Full-Year 2023 and Increases 2024 Earnings Guidance.

GAAP earnings were $1.05 per share for the year and $0.43 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to earnings of $0.84 and $0.24 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $1.23 per share for the year and $0.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.10 and $0.26 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PCG stock rose by 9.73%. The one-year PG&E Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.04. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.33 billion, with 2.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.93M shares, PCG stock reached a trading volume of 22452042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2023, representing the official price target for PG&E Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corp. [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 16.70 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corp. Fundamentals:

PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

PCG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 10.50%.

PG&E Corp. [PCG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $44.28 billion, or None% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.