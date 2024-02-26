Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] Is Currently -1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] loss -1.04% or -0.17 points to close at $16.17 with a heavy trading volume of 10127105 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 10:27 AM that Oceania Cruises Announces Inaugural Issue of Your World Magazine.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has announced that the premiere issue of their brand new Your World magazine will be sent to past and potential future guests, as well as to travel advisors, in February 2024. The luxury travel magazine was developed through a new partnership with SANDOW, an innovative media company.

Created to encourage discerning travelers to explore new destinations, as well as shedding new light on classic spots, the magazine offers in-depth, high-quality travel content from experienced and established travel writers. Produced to inspire and ignite wanderlust in even the most seasoned travelers, Your World aims to motivate Oceania Cruises’ valued guests to dream more and explore more.

The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded -7.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.98M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 10127105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock. On July 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NCLH shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.98, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]

