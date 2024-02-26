Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] Stock trading around $2.00 per share: What’s Next?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [NYSE: KIND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.89%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Nextdoor Announces Leadership Transition and Reports Preliminary Q4 2023 Financial Results.

Nirav Tolia to be appointed Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson of the Board.

Sarah Friar to step down as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson of the Board.

Over the last 12 months, KIND stock dropped by -8.26%. The one-year Nextdoor Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.63. The average equity rating for KIND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $770.26 million, with 153.69 million shares outstanding and 146.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, KIND stock reached a trading volume of 10016205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on KIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

KIND Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, KIND shares gained by 26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nextdoor Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.77 and a Current Ratio set at 16.77.

KIND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIND.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc [KIND] Institutonal Ownership Details

