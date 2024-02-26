Newmont Corp [NEM] moved up 1.26: Why It’s Important

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] closed the trading session at $31.28. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Newmont Completes COO Transition.

Rob Atkinson Departs Newmont Executive Leadership Team, Transitions Remaining Operational and Leadership Responsibilities to Natascha Viljoen.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) announces today the completion of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) transition following a five-month handover period. Beginning next week, Rob Atkinson will transition all of his remaining responsibilities to Newmont’s new COO, Natascha Viljoen. He will then officially step down from the Newmont Executive Leadership Team, effective May 2, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.43 percent and weekly performance of -5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.92M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 20241813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $45.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $58, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 371.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corp [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.70, while it was recorded at 32.44 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corp [NEM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corp posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 9.15%.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.