New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The company report on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM that New York Community Bank and Flagstar Bank Complete the Operational Conversion of Systems and Retail Branch Network; Unveils New National Branding Across all Branches.

New York Community Bank and Flagstar Bank client accounts unified under single operating system.

The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -62.11% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.07M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 15376087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $6.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $5, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock. On February 02, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 15 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -56.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.66 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.