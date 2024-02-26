Market cap of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] reaches 19.55B – now what?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:25 PM that DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1,231 Million; Raises 2024 Revenue Guidance Midpoint to $4.775 Billion and 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Midpoint to $460 Million.

The one-year DKNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.14. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $48.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock. On February 13, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DKNG shares from 40 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 41.75 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

DKNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.