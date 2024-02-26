Market Analysts see Carnival Corp. [CCL] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $15.23. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Carnival Corporation Announces New Pier Extension for Celebration Key in The Bahamas.

$100 million pier expansion to add two additional berths, doubling the arrivals at Carnival Cruise Line’s highly anticipated, spacious new exclusive destination.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise company, today announced plans for a $100 million pier extension that will double the arrival capacity of Celebration Key™, Carnival Cruise Line’s new exclusive destination scheduled to open on Grand Bahama island in the summer of 2025. In addition to the two berths slated to be complete by 2025, the expansion will add two more berths, with all four capable of handling up to Carnival’s largest Excel class ships when complete in 2026. Overall, the expanded cruise pier will accommodate up to four Excel-class ships simultaneously and is projected to welcome nearly 4 million guests annually to Celebration Key by 2028.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.85 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.18M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 26383197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp. stock. On September 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.23 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.