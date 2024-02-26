Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] gain 93.97% so far this year. What now?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IOVA] loss -1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $15.77 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call Q&A, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI289df7d30f474a72a72e1c4f7a754c92. To listen to the live or archived audio webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6gd5c9ve. The live and archived webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website, IR.Iovance.com. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.79M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 12635035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $24.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $40 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6195.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.78. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 106.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.65 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 13.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.11 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]

The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.