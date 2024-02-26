Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] Stock trading around $12.86 per share: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.16%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Huntington Bancshares to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Financial Institutions Conference.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 10:40 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business trends, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast InformationInterested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington’s website (www.huntington-ir.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

Over the last 12 months, HBAN stock dropped by -13.86%. The one-year Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.63. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.63 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.63M shares, HBAN stock reached a trading volume of 10550833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $10.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares, Inc. Fundamentals:

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

HBAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

