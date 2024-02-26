General Motors Company [GM] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] closed the trading session at $39.63. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:58 AM that Girl Scouts of the USA Unveils New Playbook to Help Troop Leaders and Supportive Adults Effectively Engage Girls in STEM.

Developed in partnership with General Motors, Girl Scouts’ new playbook will serve as a comprehensive guide for adults, geared to get girls of all grade levels interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the largest girl-led organization in the world, announces a new STEM Playbook, offering guidance, resources and support to all staff, volunteers and caregivers on how to continue sparking girls’ interest in STEM. This multifaceted playbook, supported by General Motors, provides adults with ideas to help create hands-on, exciting activities to engage their Girl Scouts in STEM.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.33 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.72M shares, GM reached to a volume of 15089714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $49.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $42, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.18.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.71, while it was recorded at 39.23 for the last single week of trading, and 34.26 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Motors Company posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 11.35%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.