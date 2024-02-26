Ford Motor Co. [F] stock Initiated by Redburn Atlantic analyst, price target now $10

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $12.14 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Ford Pro CFO Navin Kumar to Discuss Commercial Customers at Feb. 22 Barclays Industrials Conference.

More than ever before, commercial customers want to lower the total cost of ownership, and transform their businesses. Ford Pro is uniquely equipped to help them do that.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

That’s what Ford Pro CFO Navin Kumar will discuss during a fireside chat on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Barclays Industrials Conference in Miami. Kumar is scheduled to speak at 8:35 a.m. ET.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.04M shares, F reached a trading volume of 31972910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Co. [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Co. [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Co. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -5.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ford Motor Co. [F]

There are presently around $32.78 billion, or None% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.