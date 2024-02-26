Fisker Inc [FSR] fell -66.29% so far this year. What now?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] price surged by 9.75 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Fisker Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David King, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.89. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 3.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $6 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On July 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 19 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.09. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.45 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0621, while it was recorded at 0.6094 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3027 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

FSR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

Fisker Inc [FSR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.