Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Ocugen Inc [OCGN] – find out why.

Ocugen Inc [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.50%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Ocugen, Inc. Announces Dosing Completion of Subjects with Stargardt in Cohort 1 of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of OCU410ST.

“This is an important clinical milestone for our first-in-class, potential one-time therapy for the treatment of Stargardt disease,” said Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Ocugen. “Although Stargardt is one of the most common inherited retinal diseases, there remains no treatment option to address this condition. OCU410ST provides hope to these patients who may eventually lose their vision.”.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock dropped by -21.34%. The one-year Ocugen Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.52. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $203.79 million, with 256.50 million shares outstanding and 250.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 16715916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 45.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for Ocugen Inc [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5814, while it was recorded at 0.9680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5017 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.08 and a Current Ratio set at 5.08.

OCGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Ocugen Inc [OCGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OCGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OCGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.