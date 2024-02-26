AXT Inc [AXTI] Stock trading around $3.86 per share: What’s Next?

AXT Inc [NASDAQ: AXTI] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 69.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.86. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 102903481 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AXT Inc stands at 15.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The market cap for AXTI stock reached $168.45 million, with 43.55 million shares outstanding and 40.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.76K shares, AXTI reached a trading volume of 102903481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AXT Inc [AXTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for AXT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $2.40 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for AXT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on AXTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has AXTI stock performed recently?

AXT Inc [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.50. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 37.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.10 for AXT Inc [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

AXT Inc [AXTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AXT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

Earnings analysis for AXT Inc [AXTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AXT Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for AXT Inc [AXTI]

The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AXTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AXTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.