AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] stock Reiterated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $4.75

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.44. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Host Earnings Webcast.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The Company will host an earnings webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at investor.amctheatres.com/. During the webcast the company will take questions from both AMC Investor Connect members and equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for membership in AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions. The link to submit questions will be available from February 20, 2024 until February 27, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9484885 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stands at 6.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.08%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $1.17 billion, with 263.12 million shares outstanding and 262.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.49M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 9484885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $6.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.60, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on AMC stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 7.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.52 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -2.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.