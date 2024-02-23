Wolfe Research slashes price target on Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $12.95. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Western Union to Present at the Citi FinTech Conference on February 27.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the Citi FinTech Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The presentation will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will include comments from Matt Cagwin, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, WU reached to a volume of 4099467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.21.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Union Company [WU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.62%.

Western Union Company [WU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.