why WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.00

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WSC] slipped around -0.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.22 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:01 PM that WillScot Mobile Mini Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Results.

Record Financial Performance in 2023 with Strong Growth and Execution Continuing in 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space solutions, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and provided an update on operations and the current market environment, including the following highlights:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 3983385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2023, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has WSC stock performed recently?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.68, while it was recorded at 49.48 for the last single week of trading, and 43.64 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]

The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.