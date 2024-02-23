why MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.92

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:45 AM that MPLX LP Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion.

The one-year MPLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.39. The average equity rating for MPLX stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $42.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $37 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2023, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.85.

MPLX Stock Performance Analysis:

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.02 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 39.36 for the last single week of trading, and 35.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MPLX LP Fundamentals:

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

MPLX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 2.30%.

MPLX LP [MPLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.