why Draganfly Inc [DPRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.65

Draganfly Inc [NASDAQ: DPRO] loss -52.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 11:00 PM that Draganfly Announces Pricing of US$3.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 266.93K shares, DPRO reached a trading volume of 14985652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Draganfly Inc [DPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPRO shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Draganfly Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for DPRO stock

Draganfly Inc [DPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.81. With this latest performance, DPRO shares dropped by -55.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.32 for Draganfly Inc [DPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4221, while it was recorded at 0.3608 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7586 for the last 200 days.

Draganfly Inc [DPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Draganfly Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Draganfly Inc [DPRO]

