why Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.67

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 7.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.79. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Dell Technologies Telecom Solutions Accelerate Network Cloud Transformation.

News summary.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Dell Telecom Infrastructure Automation Suite software automates deployment and management of multi-vendor telecom infrastructure for simpler, cost-effective operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8139720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dell Technologies Inc stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $62.01 billion, with 242.00 million shares outstanding and 236.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 8139720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $85.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $58 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $80, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.47 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.65, while it was recorded at 83.71 for the last single week of trading, and 64.91 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.