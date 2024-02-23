Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN] Is Currently 2.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. [NASDAQ: WERN] gained 2.27% or 0.92 points to close at $41.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3627270 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (all metrics compared to fourth quarter 2022).

The daily chart for WERN points out that the company has recorded -2.41% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 542.17K shares, WERN reached to a volume of 3627270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WERN shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $40 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Werner Enterprises, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on WERN stock. On May 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WERN shares from 51 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werner Enterprises, Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for WERN stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, WERN shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.02, while it was recorded at 40.39 for the last single week of trading, and 41.61 for the last 200 days.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Werner Enterprises, Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. go to 9.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Werner Enterprises, Inc. [WERN]

The top three institutional holders of WERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.