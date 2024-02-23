Wall Street Analyst Initiated Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [QFIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [NASDAQ: QFIN] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.47 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Qifu Technology Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 794.81K shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 586209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [QFIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.80, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on QFIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

How has QFIN stock performed recently?

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.77, while it was recorded at 15.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.89 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [QFIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR [QFIN]

