Wall Street Analyst Initiated Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mister Car Wash Inc [NYSE: MCW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.58%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM that CORRECTING and REPLACING Mister Car Wash Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenues increased 7.4% during the quarter.

Over the last 12 months, MCW stock dropped by -13.62%. The one-year Mister Car Wash Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.34. The average equity rating for MCW stock is currently 1.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.45 billion, with 315.19 million shares outstanding and 90.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, MCW stock reached a trading volume of 4086688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on MCW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

MCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.58. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mister Car Wash Inc Fundamentals:

Mister Car Wash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

MCW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mister Car Wash Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc go to 6.00%.

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MCW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MCW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.