Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] is 0.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenaris S.A. ADR [NYSE: TS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 7.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.09. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:27 PM that Tenaris Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on audited consolidated financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS Accounting Standards. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5814318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for TS stock reached $20.71 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 589.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 5814318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $40.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41.80, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TS stock. On October 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. ADR is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.66. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.02, while it was recorded at 32.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tenaris S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.94.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaris S.A. ADR posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. ADR go to 0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]

The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.