Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] Is Currently 30.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telesis Bio Inc [NASDAQ: TBIO] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.46. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Telesis Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“This quarter, we continued to drive adoption of our instruments and kits, make progress against important collaborations, advance our mRNA strategy, and strengthen both our Board of Directors and Management Team,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO, and founder of Telesis Bio.

Telesis Bio Inc stock has also gained 39.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBIO stock has inclined by 47.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.74% and gained 14.81% year-on date.

The market cap for TBIO stock reached $13.73 million, with 29.65 million shares outstanding and 8.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 265.74K shares, TBIO reached a trading volume of 10585121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telesis Bio Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

TBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.24. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 47.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3548, while it was recorded at 0.3513 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0430 for the last 200 days.

Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telesis Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telesis Bio Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

Telesis Bio Inc [TBIO]: Institutional Ownership

