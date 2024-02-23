Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $30

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $39.70. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Synchrony to Participate in the UBS Financial Services Conference.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchrony.com.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has inclined by 33.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.88% and gained 3.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $16.15 billion, with 406.88 million shares outstanding and 403.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4607372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.20, while it was recorded at 39.85 for the last single week of trading, and 33.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.