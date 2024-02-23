Stifel lifts Venus Concept Inc [VERO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Venus Concept Inc [NASDAQ: VERO] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Venus Concept Announces CE Mark for Venus Versa Pro in Europe.

The Venus Versa Pro incorporates Venus Concept’s latest advancements in fractional skin resurfacing, enabling enhanced ablation and coagulation to achieve optimal results when treating a wide range of skin conditions including acne scars, skin texture, and stretch marks. It also provides customers in the European Union the ability to incorporate these advancements into unique protocols like “Tribella”, offering a complete skin rejuvenation solution.

Venus Concept Inc stock has also gained 56.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERO stock has inclined by 5.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.12% and gained 57.63% year-on date.

The market cap for VERO stock reached $10.29 million, with 5.14 million shares outstanding and 3.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.23K shares, VERO reached a trading volume of 31459293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Venus Concept Inc [VERO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERO shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

VERO stock trade performance evaluation

Venus Concept Inc [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.30. With this latest performance, VERO shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.16 for Venus Concept Inc [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2152, while it was recorded at 1.3228 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8650 for the last 200 days.

Venus Concept Inc [VERO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Venus Concept Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Venus Concept Inc [VERO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Venus Concept Inc posted -2.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERO.

Venus Concept Inc [VERO]: Institutional Ownership

