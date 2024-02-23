Snowflake Inc [SNOW] is 13.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] gained 4.35% on the last trading session, reaching $225.62 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Snowflake to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference, on Monday, March 4th, at 3:30 p.m. PT.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 5834734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $228.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 8.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 108.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.32, while it was recorded at 224.92 for the last single week of trading, and 174.70 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.08 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snowflake Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.