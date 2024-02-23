SM Energy Co [SM] stock Upgrade by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $50

SM Energy Co [NYSE: SM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.12%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:30 PM that SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BARTON R. BROOKMAN TO THE COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND PROMOTION OF JAMES B. LEBECK.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announces that Barton R. Brookman has been appointed to serve as an independent director and as a member of the Audit Committee and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Julio Quintana, Chairman of the Board, comments: “Bart’s background and experience will provide valuable expertise to the SM Energy Board. Bart brings an extensive background in the upstream industry. We welcome Bart and look forward to his advice and insight.”.

Over the last 12 months, SM stock rose by 39.99%. The one-year SM Energy Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.65. The average equity rating for SM stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.81 billion, with 115.75 million shares outstanding and 113.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, SM stock reached a trading volume of 4105018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SM Energy Co [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $46.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for SM Energy Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for SM Energy Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Co is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

SM Stock Performance Analysis:

SM Energy Co [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.12. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for SM Energy Co [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.56, while it was recorded at 39.67 for the last single week of trading, and 36.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SM Energy Co Fundamentals:

SM Energy Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

SM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Co posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Co go to 8.00%.

SM Energy Co [SM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.