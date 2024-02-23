New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] gain 22.75% so far this year. What now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [NYSE: EDU] gained 1.97% or 1.74 points to close at $89.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1165644 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:42 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023, which is the second quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Financial Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

The daily chart for EDU points out that the company has recorded 71.07% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 1165644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $96.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.66.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.51, while it was recorded at 89.93 for the last single week of trading, and 60.25 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR go to 0.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR [EDU]

The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.