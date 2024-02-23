Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] fell -46.78% so far this year. What now?

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] closed the trading session at $0.75. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 107.5% year over year to $80.1 million.

Achieved record backlog of $678.7 million, up 382.7% year over year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.78 percent and weekly performance of -19.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 5679735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MVST stock trade performance evaluation

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.23. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by -23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0719, while it was recorded at 0.8615 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5795 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvast Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVST.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: Institutional Ownership

