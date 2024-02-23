Market cap of Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] reaches 1.07B – now what?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [NASDAQ: OCUL] price surged by 28.99 percent to reach at $2.18. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:32 AM that Ocular Therapeutix Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) to Newly Appointed Executive Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer.

The inducement equity awards were granted to Dr. Dugel effective as of February 22, 2024 and consisted of (i) a non-statutory stock option to purchase up to 1,282,469 shares of the Ocular’s common stock at a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of Ocular’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market on February 22, 2024 and (ii) a restricted stock unit award representing the right to receive 854,979 shares of Ocular’s common stock. The stock option has a ten-year term and is scheduled to vest over four years, in equal monthly installments, beginning on the employment commencement date and subject to Dr. Dugel’s continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock unit award is scheduled to vest over three years, in equal quarterly installments, beginning on the employment commencement date and subject to Dr. Dugel’s continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates.

The one-year OCUL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.82. The average equity rating for OCUL stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.15. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 134.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.14 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 7.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc Fundamentals:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.96 and a Current Ratio set at 4.03.

OCUL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] Institutonal Ownership Details

