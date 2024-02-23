Market cap of Nutrien Ltd [NTR] reaches 26.78B – now what?

Nutrien Ltd [NYSE: NTR] price surged by 7.36 percent to reach at $3.71. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:27 PM that Nutrien Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Intent to Launch a New Share Repurchase Program.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.54 per share payable on April 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024. This represents an approximately two percent increase from the prior dividend declared on November 1, 2023 and equates to an annualized dividend of US$2.16 per share.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The Board also approved the purchase of up to five percent of Nutrien’s issued and outstanding common shares over a twelve-month period through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Any purchases of common shares will be subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of Nutrien’s notice to commence a NCIB.

The one-year NTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.44. The average equity rating for NTR stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutrien Ltd [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $68.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $68, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NTR stock. On November 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NTR shares from 70 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

NTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutrien Ltd [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, NTR shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Nutrien Ltd [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.73, while it was recorded at 51.34 for the last single week of trading, and 58.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutrien Ltd Fundamentals:

Nutrien Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

NTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nutrien Ltd posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR.

Nutrien Ltd [NTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.