Market Analysts see Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Uniti Group Inc [NASDAQ: UNIT] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Uniti Group Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year UNIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.58. The average equity rating for UNIT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94.

UNIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.08. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.47, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

UNIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uniti Group Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc go to 17.40%.

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.