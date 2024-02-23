Market Analysts see TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] falling to $12. Time to buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.44. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics Announces Schedule of Data Presentations for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab) in Multiple Sclerosis at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Annual Forum.

Poster Presentation Title: MS Relapse Redefined: Addressing the Radiological/Pseudoexacerbation Paradox with High Efficacy Therapy in the ULTIMATE I and II Trials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3680202 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $2.03 billion, with 146.39 million shares outstanding and 136.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 3680202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on TGTX stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGTX shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.54 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.27, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of