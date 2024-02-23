Market Analysts see Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Dutch Bros Inc [NYSE: BROS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.40. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Achieves $254 million in Revenue in Quarter, a 26% Increase Year-over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6038339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dutch Bros Inc stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for BROS stock reached $2.07 billion, with 75.43 million shares outstanding and 54.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 6038339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $34.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-23-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $32 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.51, while it was recorded at 27.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dutch Bros Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc go to 47.50%.

The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BROS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.