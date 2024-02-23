Market Analysts see Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gaining to $205. Time to buy?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [NYSE: LNG] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -4.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $157.68. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Cheniere Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Introduces Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE: LNG) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4276949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.75%.

The market cap for LNG stock reached $37.57 billion, with 245.50 million shares outstanding and 234.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 4276949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $201.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

How has LNG stock performed recently?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.49, while it was recorded at 160.53 for the last single week of trading, and 162.03 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. posted 15.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 172.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 35.40%.

Insider trade positions for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.