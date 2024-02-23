Macquarie lifts Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baidu Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BIDU] gained 3.14% on the last trading session, reaching $110.59 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 3:30 AM that Baidu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024.

Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with a strong internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on February 28, 2024. Baidu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on February 28, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on February 28, 2024, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of “Baidu Inc. Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call”. Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click “Register”. Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 5561212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $161.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Baidu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc ADR is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.02, while it was recorded at 107.46 for the last single week of trading, and 125.14 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baidu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc ADR posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc ADR go to 11.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baidu Inc ADR [BIDU]

