Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $47.84 per share: What’s Next?

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $47.84. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Kroger Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Kroger’s management team will comment on financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Kroger Co. stock has also gained 4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 11.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.77% and gained 4.66% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $34.42 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 713.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4769270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KR stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 44 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.87, while it was recorded at 47.63 for the last single week of trading, and 46.13 for the last 200 days.

Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kroger Co. [KR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Kroger Co. [KR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.