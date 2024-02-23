International Paper Co. [IP] is -4.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.12%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that International Paper Chairman and CEO to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference.

International Paper Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Sutton will speak at Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on February 29, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m. eastern time and will be followed by a question and answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock dropped by -4.49%. The one-year International Paper Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.78. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.95 billion, with 346.00 million shares outstanding and 341.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 4620852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Co. [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $26 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2023, representing the official price target for International Paper Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $43, while Truist kept a Buy rating on IP stock. On July 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 35 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Co. [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.16, while it was recorded at 35.17 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Co. Fundamentals:

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

IP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Co. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

International Paper Co. [IP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.