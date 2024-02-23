Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] Revenue clocked in at $2.93 million, up 125.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 48.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 218.28%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces 1-for-8 Share Consolidation and Capital Reduction.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, today announced that the extraordinary general meetings of the shareholders held on February 20, 2024, at Room 706, 7/F, Low Block, Grand Millennium Plaza, 181 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, approved the proposed 1-for-8 share consolidation of its ordinary shares of US$0.5 par value each (the “Share Consolidation”) as well as capital reduction and share capital reorganization (the “Capital Reduction and Reorganization”).

Beginning with the opening of trading on February 27, 2024, the Company’s ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol “IFBD”, but under a new CUSIP number of G47724300. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Over the last 12 months, IFBD stock dropped by -98.13%. The one-year Infobird Co Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.76. The average equity rating for IFBD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.73 million, with 10.72 million shares outstanding and 10.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, IFBD stock reached a trading volume of 5119492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $1247.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

IFBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 218.28. With this latest performance, IFBD shares gained by 458.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.13 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.97, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infobird Co Ltd Fundamentals:

Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

