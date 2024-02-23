Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] Stock trading around $6.89 per share: What’s Next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.89. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:30 PM that indie Semiconductor Achieves Record Fourth Quarter and 2023 Results.

Posts Q4 Revenue of $70.1M, up 112% Year-over-Year and 16% Sequentially.

Expands Q4 Non-GAAP Gross Margin to 52.7%, up 50 Basis Points Year-over-Year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc stock has also loss -6.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INDI stock has declined by -6.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.35% and lost -15.04% year-on date.

The market cap for INDI stock reached $1.24 billion, with 180.30 million shares outstanding and 137.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 4255559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Indie Semiconductor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

INDI stock trade performance evaluation

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Indie Semiconductor Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INDI.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of