Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

Hormel Foods Corp. [NYSE: HRL] closed the trading session at $30.28. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:13 AM that Just in Time for Spring Holidays, the Hormel Gatherings® Brand Team Introduces Spring-Themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray.

With springtime celebrations and Mother’s Day on the horizon, the makers of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand unveil all-new seasonal party tray.

The Hormel Gatherings® brand has long been an integral staple of parties and get-togethers everywhere, and this spring, the brand team is proud to introduce another seasonal addition to its appetizing lineup of party trays. With holiday celebrations and Mother’s Day on the horizon, the spring-themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray from the makers of the Hormel Gatherings® brand is here to spruce up the spread of any springtime occasion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.70 percent and weekly performance of 5.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 3779563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $30.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HRL stock trade performance evaluation

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.95, while it was recorded at 29.51 for the last single week of trading, and 35.81 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hormel Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corp. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corp. go to 8.20%.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.