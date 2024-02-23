For Talkspace Inc [TALK], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Talkspace Inc [NASDAQ: TALK] price surged by 17.95 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Talkspace Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

4Q 2023 Payor revenue grew 138% year-over-year.

4Q 2023 Operating expenses of $23.6 million, down 37% year-over-year.

The one-year TALK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.0. The average equity rating for TALK stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Talkspace Inc [TALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Talkspace Inc stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TALK shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

TALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Talkspace Inc [TALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.95. With this latest performance, TALK shares gained by 22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Talkspace Inc [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Talkspace Inc Fundamentals:

Talkspace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

TALK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talkspace Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TALK.

Talkspace Inc [TALK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TALK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TALK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.